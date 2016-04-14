LONDON, April 14 A majority of BP
shareholders voted on Thursday against paying Chief Executive
Bob Dudley $20 million for 2015, in a rare move reflecting
outrage over the proposed remuneration after the oil company
posted losses.
Even though the vote is non-binding, BP executives said they
would consider it very seriously and that they were planning to
review the remuneration mechanism in the next few months. Some
59.11 percent of shareholders voted against the pay.
Dudley was due to receive a $19.6 million compensation
package for 2015, a year in which shrinking profit margins
triggered by sharp falls in the price of oil led to more than
5,000 job losses at the company.
