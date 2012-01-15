LONDON Jan 15 BP is considering
possible measures to support cash-strapped European refiner
Petroplus, on whom the oil giant relies upon to supply
its UK refined products retailing network, industry sources
said.
Petroplus has been forced to shut down three refineries and
to halve output at two others after lenders cut its credit
lines. Analysts say a financing deal is required soon to allow
the company to continue operating.
Industry sources said London-based BP was mulling financial
support that would help safeguard its UK fuel supplies.
A company spokesman declined to comment on its future plans
but said it was watching the situation closely.
Some dealers reported rumours that BP could take over
Petroplus or some of its facilities but industry sources say
this is unlikely as BP has been reducing its exposure to the
refining business over the past decade.
