Sept 27 BP (BP.L) is planning a pipeline stretching 1,300km across three countries to bring gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Until now, three projects have been under consideration to develop the pipeline, each of which would alter the strategic picture of European energy by constructing a "southern corridor" to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field, currently being developed by seven companies, including BP.

However, BP's new proposal, known as the South-East Europe Pipeline, has emerged before a crucial deadline on Saturday when the other three projects under consideration are due to be presented to the Shah Deniz consortium.

The consortium, which includes BP and Socar, the Azerbaijan state energy company, will decide which pipeline to favour by the end of this year.

BP's proposed pipeline would start in western Turkey and run across Bulgaria and Romania to Hungary's eastern frontier. It would make use of existing infrastructure to link to Azerbaijan in the east and the Austrian gas hub in the west.

BP has already led the construction of two existing pipelines linking Azerbaijan with Turkey.

BP was unavailable for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan, editing by Bernard Orr)