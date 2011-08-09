LONDON Aug 9 BP PLC said on Tuesday that production was still halted at its Valhall oil platform in the North Sea and was unlikely to resume until the end of August at the earliest following a fire in mid-July.

"Production is still shut in and will not be restarted until BP modifications have been completed and this is not likely before the end of August," said a BP spokesman, adding that modifications might include some repair work.

The field was producing about 42,000 barrels per day at the time of the fire. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)