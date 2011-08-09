* Platform repairs not yet complete

By Emma Farge

LONDON, Aug 9 Oil major BP said its Valhall oil platform in the North Sea is unlikely to resume operations before the end of August and Forties cargoes suffered further delays, adding to supply problems in a region that sets the global Brent benchmark.

A fire on July 13 halted output at BP's Valhall in the Norwegian part of the North Sea, cutting further supplies already reduced due to summer maintenance work.

"Production is still shut in and will not be restarted until BP modifications have been completed, and this is not likely before the end of August," said a BP spokesman, adding that this included some repair work.

In late July BP said the fire had caused slight damage to the platform and that output was unlikely to resume before the middle of August.

The field was producing about 42,000 barrels per day at the time of the fire. It feeds into the Ekofisk stream, which helps form the basis of the Brent benchmark oil contract.

The reduced output has caused chaos in the August loading programme, with at least three cargoes dropped and many others delayed. Ekofisk operator ConocoPhillips has on at least two occasions released a revised loading programme.

Traders received the news of the probable restart delays with frustration.

"It's bad news," said one North Sea trader.

A second trader said he expected the news to result in further cargo deferrals.

FORTIES DELAYS

Supplies have also been disrupted on the Forties grade where production problems at Buzzard, the UK's largest oilfield, have cut supplies along the Forties pipeline.

Two more cargoes have been delayed by around five days each in August, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Traders said the two latest cargoes to suffer delays are the F0805 and F0809 cargoes, bringing the total number of affected Forties cargoes in August to at least seven. This represents nearly half of the original loading programme.

"I think it's possible that each and every cargo will get deferred at least a day," said a third North Sea oil trader.

Oil flows through the North Sea Forties oil pipeline are reduced because bad weather delayed maintenance on an oil platform, trimming shipments of the crude, which usually sets the dated Brent benchmark.

Forties pipeline operator BP PLC said on Monday it restarted the line late on Friday as planned, although work on the Unity platform, which connects five oilfields to the main Forties line, was continuing.

BP did not say how much oil was flowing along the pipeline, which was scheduled to pump 310,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August, less than normal. The line usually handles about 40 percent of the UK's oil production.

Forties is important for global oil markets because it normally sets the price of dated Brent, a benchmark used to price up to 70 percent of the world's physical crude. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jane Baird and Jason Neely)