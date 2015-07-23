July 23 BP Plc's settlement of the
Deepwater Horizon blowout and its cost reduction efforts should
support its credit ratios to the end of 2016, ratings agency
Standard & Poor's said, revising its outlook on the oil and gas
major to stable from negative.
S&P affirmed its highest 'A-1' rating on BP's short-term
credit and 'A' on its long-term issue.
S&P's 'A' rating considers a company's ability to meet
financial commitments as strong, but leaves room for adverse
events or changes in economic conditions.
"The stable outlook reflects our view that BP's credit
metrics in 2015-2016 will be supported by its divestments and
reduced capital expenditure, which should largely cover the
negative discretionary cash flows we forecast," S&P analysts
said. (bit.ly/1LFf5PE)
S&P said BP's $18.7 billion settlement of federal, state and
local claims stemming from the Deepwater Horizon accident in
2010 reduces the uncertainty around the upper limit of possible
claims.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)