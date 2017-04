SYDNEY Feb 12 Energy giant BP Plc has cut jobs at its Kwinana oil refinery in Perth by 20 percent, the AAP reported on Thursday.

Of the 800 positions at the refinery, about 70 BP staff and 90 contractor roles have been cut.

"BP remains committed to the future of Kwinana refinery. However, the Australian refining environment remains challenging and these changes are necessary to ensure Kwinana refinery's continued long term operation," AAP quoted the company as saying.

A BP spokesman was not immediately reachable on mobile when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sunil Nair)