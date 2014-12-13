(Corrects year in para 3)
LONDON Dec 7 BP is to axe middle
managers and could freeze projects as it grapples with the
plummeting oil price, The Sunday Times reported, citing finance
director Brian Gilvary.
"What you'll see with this simplification plan is that
headcounts are starting to come down across all of our
activities in upstream, downstream and in the corporate centres
-- essentially the layers above operations," the newspaper
quotes Gilvary as saying.
On Wednesday, BP will update on its exploration and
production plans until 2020.
Gilvary told the newspaper the oil price drop was not likely
to affect its long-term plans but some projects could be delayed
or scrapped. "We have got flexibility to trim into next year if
that's what we need in a new world of oil at $70 or $60 (a
barrel)," he said.
BP was not immediately available for comment.
