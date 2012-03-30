AMSTERDAM, March 30 BP's oil refinery in Rotterdam did not have a fire on Friday, a spokeswoman for Rotterdam fire department told Reuters, denying a media report.

"I can confirm that there was no fire today," she told Reuters by telephone.

No one could be reached for comment at BP's Rotterdam office.

BP's Rotterdam refinery can process about 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it Europe's second-largest refinery after Royal Dutch Shell's Pernis refinery in Rotterdam. (Reporting By Vincent Kroft and Ivana Sekularac)