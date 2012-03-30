(The spokeswoman corrected her earlier statement that there had
been no fires at the refinery)
AMSTERDAM, March 30 BP's oil refinery in
Rotterdam experienced two small fires on Friday, a spokeswoman
for Rotterdam fire department told Reuters.
"There were two fires at BP. There was not very much
damage," she told Reuters by telephone, adding that both had
been extinguished.
No one could be reached for comment at BP's Rotterdam
office.
BP's Rotterdam refinery can process about 400,000 barrels of
crude oil per day, making it Europe's second-largest refinery
after Royal Dutch Shell's Pernis refinery in Rotterdam.
There was a fire incident on March 19, which was confirmed
by BP. Traders said a crude distillation unit was subsequently
shut for about one week.
(Reporting by Vincent Kroft and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam,
Additional reporting by Ikuko Kurahone in London; Editing by
Anthony Barker)