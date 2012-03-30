(The spokeswoman corrected her earlier statement that there had been no fires at the refinery.)

AMSTERDAM, March 30 BP's oil refinery in Rotterdam experienced two small fires on Friday, a spokeswoman for Rotterdam fire department told Reuters.

"There were two fires at BP. There was not very much damage," she told Reuters by telephone, adding that both had been extinguished.

No one could be reached for comment at BP's Rotterdam office.

BP's Rotterdam refinery can process about 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it Europe's second-largest refinery after Royal Dutch Shell's Pernis refinery in Rotterdam. (Reporting By Vincent Kroft and Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Anthony Barker)