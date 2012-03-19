LONDON, March 19 British oil major BP said on Monday there had been a fire at its Rotterdam refinery in the Netherlands earlier on Monday and the fire had been put out.

"There was a small fire at one of the units at the refinery," a BP spokesman said. "The fire broke out a bit after midnight. It has been extinguished."

The spokesman said the fire did not cause any injury. He declined to specify the unit or the impact on output.

The Rotterdam refinery is Europe's second largest. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)