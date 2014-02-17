JAKARTA Feb 17 One liquefied natural gas (LNG) train at BP's Tangguh facility in Indonesia will shutdown for 30 days for planned maintenance in July-August, a government official said on Monday.

"The 30 day (shutdown) is based on BP's plan, but we want them to make an effort to make it shorter," said Muliawan, deputy of operations at Indonesia's oil regulator SKKMigas.

The regulator last month forecast LNG production from Tangguh in Papua to reach 116 cargoes this year, up from 107 cargoes targeted in 2013.