JAKARTA Feb 19 BP's liquefied natural gas (LNG) train-1 at its Tangguh facility in Indonesia will shut for routine maintenance for about 21 days from May, the company's Asia-Pacific President William Lin said on Wednesday.

On Monday, an official at the country's energy regulator said the shutdown would be for 30 days in July-August.

"Tangguh's LNG train-1 will undergo routine maintenance between May to June 2014 for approximately 21 days. This has been factored into Tangguh's 2014 production plan," Lin told Reuters by e-mail.