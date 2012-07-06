LONDON, July 6 A crude processing unit at BP's Rotterdam refinery will shut in October for planned works, traders said on Friday.

A BP spokesman declined to comment.

The refinery can process about 400,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

Traders said the crude unit could process around 200,000 bpd, with one adding that a reformer was also due to undergo planned works.

BP's Rotterdam refinery underwent similar maintenance work around the same time last year.

