MOSCOW Aug 9 British oil company BP has launched a legal case in a Stockholm court of arbitration against one of the shareholders in its Anglo-Russian TNK-BP joint venture, Kommersant newspaper reported citing sources close to all the parties.

According to the report, BP says Renova, part of the Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) consortium that controls half of TNK-BP, is in violation of an existing shareholders agreement by operating independent gas and fuel firms in Russia and Ukraine.

BP says the shareholders' agreement requires Renova -- which is owned by Viktor Vekselberg, one of Russia's richest men -- to offer to sell these operations to TNK-BP and that it has not done so.

A Renova representative told the newspaper that the group was not in violation of the agreement, and also confirmed that BP was seeking arbitration.

BP declined comment when contacted by Kommersant because of the confidential nature of the arbitration agreement.

The two companies could not be reached for immediate comment by Reuters.

The case is the latest dispute in a long-running conflict between BP and the Russian investors in the TNK-BP joint venture.

Matters came to a head in May when BP's plan to gain a foothold in Russia's offshore Arctic collapsed after TNK-BP used the shareholder agreement to force the British company out of a multi-billion dollar exploration deal with Rosneft .

Renova controls Integrated Energy Systems (IES), Russia's largest private power supply company, which has a range of natural gas and fuel businesses.

Forbes magazine put Vekselberg's fortune at $13 billion in April.

