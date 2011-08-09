MOSCOW Aug 9 British oil company BP has
launched a legal case in a Stockholm court of arbitration
against one of the shareholders in its Anglo-Russian TNK-BP
joint venture, Kommersant newspaper reported citing
sources close to all the parties.
According to the report, BP says Renova, part of the
Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) consortium that controls half of
TNK-BP, is in violation of an existing shareholders agreement by
operating independent gas and fuel firms in Russia and Ukraine.
BP says the shareholders' agreement requires Renova --
which is owned by Viktor Vekselberg, one of Russia's richest men
-- to offer to sell these operations to TNK-BP and that it has
not done so.
A Renova representative told the newspaper that the group
was not in violation of the agreement, and also confirmed that
BP was seeking arbitration.
BP declined comment when contacted by Kommersant because of
the confidential nature of the arbitration agreement.
The two companies could not be reached for immediate comment
by Reuters.
The case is the latest dispute in a long-running conflict
between BP and the Russian investors in the TNK-BP joint
venture.
Matters came to a head in May when BP's plan to gain a
foothold in Russia's offshore Arctic collapsed after TNK-BP used
the shareholder agreement to force the British company out of a
multi-billion dollar exploration deal with Rosneft .
Renova controls Integrated Energy Systems (IES), Russia's
largest private power supply company, which has a range of
natural gas and fuel businesses.
Forbes magazine put Vekselberg's fortune at $13 billion in
April.
(Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Andrew Callus)