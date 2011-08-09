* BP says Renova failed to offer TNK-BP gas assets-source
* Claim echoes dispute over BP's deal with Rosneft
* Paper says case centres on IES, airport assets
MOSCOW, Aug 9 British oil company BP has
launched a legal case in a Stockholm arbitration court against
Renova, one of the shareholders in its Anglo-Russian TNK-BP
joint venture, a source at Renova said.
The source said BP's case centres on a possible failure by
Renova, the investment vehicle of businessman Viktor Vekselberg,
a member of the Moscow-based consortium that owns half of
TNK-BP, to offer new energy projects to TNK-BP, in breach of the
shareholder agreement.
BP's landmark drilling deal with top Russian oil producer
and TNK-BP rival Rosneft collapsed in the face of
opposition from the consortium, which said BP had violated the
shareholder agreement by failing to offer the deal to TNK-BP.
The case appears to mirror that filed by the
Alfa-Access-Renova consortium, which ultimately led Rosneft and
BP to back down from their deal.
"BP is trying to create problems in order to get revenge,"
the source said.
The Renova source said the nature of the complaint was
unclear. BP's Moscow spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
The AAR consortium is also suing BP for damages, saying the
failed deal hurt its relationship with Rosneft and the
regulators.
Kommersant business daily said BP was alleging that
Vekselberg, who also has extensive mining, construction and
technology investments through his Renova Group, had violated
the shareholder agreement by operating oil and gas assets
independently without offering them to TNK-BP.
The TNK-BP shareholder agreement requires both sides to
offer new business opportunities in Russia to the TNK-BP board
before pursuing them independently.
Kommersant said the assets in question were gas and gas
distribution assets held through Vekselberg's utility holding,
Integrated Energy Systems (IES), as well as the refuelling
complex at Yekaterinburg's airport, where Renova is financing
renovation work.
Vekselberg ran TNK-BP's gas business as a senior executive
for some years, and Renova is working on a deal to sell some of
IES's power generation assets to Gazprom's utility
business in a deal that would make him a minority shareholder in
an enlarged Gazprom utility business.
Forbes magazine put the fortune of Viktor Vekselberg at $13
billion in April. His wealth comes largely from TNK-BP and a
stake in aluminium giant RUSAL , of which he is
chairman, but he also has businesses in engineering and solar
energy.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Melissa Akin and Alfred
Kueppers; Editing by Will Waterman)