By Tom Bergin
LONDON, Nov 23 BP is planning to announce
a reorganisation of its oil and gas production operations, three
sources familiar with the matter said, the second significant
restructuring of its main cash generator since the Gulf of
Mexico oil spill.
The latest changes will undo some of the measures Chief
Executive Bob Dudley imposed in 2010 and are partly intended to
free him up from close oversight of day-to-day operations so he
can help chart BP's recovery from the disaster which killed 11
men and spilled 5 million barrels of crude into the sea.
BP's shares have failed to recover since the Macondo well
was capped, as the company struggles to convince investors that
it has a strategy for growth.
Lamar McKay, currently head of BP's U.S. operations, will
become head of a new Exploration and Production (E&P) unit, the
sources said, a reinstatement of a role that was abolished in
2010, in the wake of the oil spill. BP declined to comment.
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)