LONDON Oct 29 Expansion projects for Algeria's
In Amenas and In Salah gas producing sites will not get going
next year as planned, BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley told
a conference call for analysts on Tuesday.
The projects, run as a partnership between state-owned
Sonatrach and western oil companies BP and Statoil,
were closed after an attack on the In Amenas gas plant by
Islamist militants in January, in which 40 workers died.
"Following the tragic events at the In Amenas site earlier
this year, we now anticipate that the In Amenas and In Salah
major projects will not be ready to start up in 2014," Dudley
said.
"But we continue to work with the joint venture to bring
those projects online a little later."
Oil services group Petrofac, which was doing
contract work at In Salah before it was shut, issued a profit
warning earlier this year in connection with expansion start-up
delays.
Two out of three gas trains are back up and running now at
In Amenas, producer of 11.5 percent of Algeria's gas prior to
the attack. In Salah is also functioning, but plans to increase
output at both centres are now on hold, Dudley said.
BP has said it expects to carry out the mobilisation of
personnel back to the Algerian sites over the next few months,
once security measures set as pre-conditions for a return have
been validated.
Earlier this month an In Amenas official said the plant was
producing 16 million cubic meters (mcm) per day and would ramp
up to 25 mcm per day in November.