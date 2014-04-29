LONDON, April 29 British oil firm BP
posted quarterly profit slightly above forecasts and upped its
dividend for the second time in six months, in line with a
pledge made earlier this year to focus on returning more cash to
shareholders.
The company on Tuesday posted underlying replacement cost
profit of $3.2 billion, down from $4.2 billion in the same
period a year ago, but slightly ahead of a consensus forecast of
$3.1 billion.
BP also said it would raise its quarterly dividend to 9.75
cents per share, 8.3 percent higher than a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)