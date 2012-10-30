* Dividend up 12.5 pct, second post-spill hike
* BP has bigger cash buffer to face spill costs
* Q3 beats forecast, boosted by refining margins
* World No.4 sees more upstream, "oilier" future after 2014
* Shares up 4.6 percent as firm kicks off big oil Q3 season
By Andrew Callus and Sarah Young
LONDON, Oct 30 British oil group BP Plc
raised its dividend on Tuesday, confident it can fight back from
a devastating U.S. oil spill with a big pile of cash, a rejigged
business in Russia and a focus on exploration and production.
BP has fallen to a distant fourth in the top tier of oil and
gas companies since the 2010 Macondo well disaster due to fears
over huge cleanup and compensation costs, as well as uncertainty
over the future of its Russian operations.
The group has been shedding vast chunks of its business and
has raised $35 billion, including $11 billion in the third
quarter alone, to meet its obligations in the United States'
worst ever offshore environmental catastrophe.
It will also get $12 billion as part of a deal announced
last week to sell its stake in Russian venture TNK-BP
and take a stake in state-controlled Rosneft.
Delivering third-quarter results, chief executive Bob Dudley
said on Tuesday BP was ready, if necessary, for a court battle
with U.S. authorities over oil spill costs, and hailed the new
Russian strategy as a "truly distinctive position in one of the
world's largest and most important oil and gas provinces".
He also outlined BP's plans beyond 2014 for the first time,
with a focus on oil and exploration over fuel refining and gas,
and lifted BP's dividend by 12.5 percent to 9 cents a share, the
second hike since the spill interrupted payouts.
"Clearly the board is giving a signal of confidence
regarding the medium term," said Societe Generale analyst Irene
Himona, adding the dividend was a "material positive surprise".
BP said third-quarter underlying replacement cost profit
fell to $5.2 billion from $5.5 billion a year ago. A shrinking
business, lower production and lower crude prices took their
toll, but were partly offset by strong refining margins and the
company's highest availability of refinery capacity in years.
The result was ahead of analysts' expectations of around
$4.1 billion, mainly because of the record refining result, and
up from $3.7 billion in a weak second quarter.
"They're very strong numbers. They've successfully captured
in Q3 refining margins, certainly within the U.S.," said
Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint.
BP shares were up 4.6 percent at 444.6 pence in afternoon
trade, outperforming Europe's STOXX oil and gas index.
The stock is still down over 30 percent from levels before 2010,
while the sector is down only 4 percent over the same period.
U.S. TRIAL
BP is in talks with the Department of Justice (DoJ) and
other U.S. agencies regarding a final settlement for the 2010
oil spill, but despite reports during this year that an
out-of-court deal was close, no such agreement has materialised.
"BP has repeatedly said that it is willing to settle on
reasonable terms but otherwise continues to prepare vigorously
for the start of trial," it said.
The trial is now scheduled for late February 2013.
In August the DoJ made a court filing re-asserting its case
for gross negligence with regard to the accident. Such a finding
could cost BP $21 billion under the U.S.'s Clean Water Act.
BP has already spent $14 billion on clean-up operations and
paid out over $8 billion in claims. It is offering a further
$7.8 billion in settlement to individuals and businesses
affected by the disaster on top of all the other costs.
RUSSIA PLAY
BP last week embarked on a plan to re-arrange its assets in
Russia, agreeing to sell its half of TNK-BP for $12.4 billion in
cash plus a 19.75 percent stake in state-controlled Rosneft.
The aim is to realise a return from a business that has paid
no dividends back to BP this year due to disputes with its
co-owners, AAR, and to establish a relationship with Rosneft,
which is at the centre of a much more government-controlled
approach to resource development in Russia than was the case
when BP bought into the country in the 1990s.
Investors are worried Rosneft, hampered by
state-interference, will prove to be a poor investment, but
Dudley said it was "a great company with great opportunities."
Ironically, TNK-BP, like the refining operations it is busy
shedding as part of its divestment programme, also underpinned
BP's forecast-beating result, and many analysts remain sceptical
BP can catch up with its rivals in the industry.
"The sale of TNK-BP to Rosneft, while removing the headache
of being in partnership with AAR, still leaves BP as a large
minority in a company heavily influenced by the Russian state
and a Macondo settlement with the U.S. DoJ appears no closer,"
said Richard Griffiths of Oriel Securities.
Peter Hutton of RBC Capital Markets also noted that BP's oil
and gas production "upstream" arm - the part it plans to focus
on in future - actually missed forecasts by about 4 percent.
BP's current production is about 50-50 oil and gas but its
reserves are more skewed towards oil, and new acreage in Angola,
Namibia, Uruguay and Brazil are expected to be more oil rich
hydrocarbon provinces. The group has little in the way of
liquefied natural gas coming on stream over the next five years,
in stark contrast to some of its rivals.
It will present further details of its plans for the future
in presentations to investors on Dec. 3.
Bigger rivals Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch/Shell
and Chevron report results later this week.
