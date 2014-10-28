UPDATE 5-Oil jumps off lows, IEA sees H1 deficit after OPEC cuts
* Crude price rally has stumbled on rising stockpiles (Updates prices after Brent climbs $1 on the day)
LONDON Oct 28 Oil major BP said on Tuesday it will raise dividends for the third quarter by 5.3 percent year-on-year to 10 cents per ordinary share while trimming organic capital expenditure for the full year.
BP's total underlying replacement cost profit for the quarter was $3.0 billion, broadly in line with expectations.
BP, a major investor in Russia through a stake in state oil major Rosneft, also said the depreciation of the rouble against the dollar over the period had a significant impact on results.
It said its underlying net income from Rosneft for the quarter was $110 million compared with $808 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Crude price rally has stumbled on rising stockpiles (Updates prices after Brent climbs $1 on the day)
KIEV, March 15 Ukrainian coal producer DTEK Energy said on Wednesday pro-Russian separatists had seized control of its largest mines in rebel-held territory, as well as a power plant and power distribution business.
LONDON, March 15 Markets focused on what is expected to be a third rise in U.S. interest rates since the financial crisis later on Wednesday, while there was also relief in commodity markets as oil pulled out of a six-day dive.