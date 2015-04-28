UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
LONDON, April 28 BP reported first-quarter profit of $2.58 billion on Tuesday, largely beating expectations, as a hefty increase in refining revenue offset a slump in oil production earnings.
The company's first-quarter underlying replacement cost profit was expected to come in at $1.28 billion, according to analyst concensus figures provided by the company, down from $3.22 billion a year earlier and $2.24 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Goodman)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.