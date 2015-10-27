LONDON Oct 27 Oil major BP has reduced
its full-year capital expenditure (capex) for the third time
this year as it grapples with a halving in oil prices.
BP said on Tuesday that investments for this year would now
come in at close to $19 billion, down from a previous estimate
of under $20 billion, and capex would fall to $17-19 billion a
year through to 2017.
The oil producer reported better-than-expected third-quarter
underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of
net income, of $1.8 billion, compared with analysts' consensus
of $1.2 billion.
"All of this underpins our strong priority of sustaining our
dividend and then growing free cash flow and shareholder
distributions over the long term," BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan
Fenton)