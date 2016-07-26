LONDON, July 26 British oil major BP
reported lower-than-expected profit for the second quarter due
to weak refining margins and oil prices, prompting another cut
to its 2016 investment budget to below $17 billion.
BP reported a second-quarter underlying replacement cost
profit, the company's definition of net income, of $720 million,
down from $1.3 billion in the same quarter last year and $120
million below an analyst consensus provided by the company.
Its refining margins were the weakest for a second quarter
in six years, BP said.
The company said full-year capital expenditure would now
come in below the $17 billion target it had previously given.
