RPT-COLUMN-U.S. gasoline stock build weighs on prices and margins: Kemp
LONDON, Jan 26 U.S. gasoline stocks are rising faster than normal for the time of year and are starting to put pressure on prices and refining margins.
LONDON Nov 1 BP reported a near halving in third-quarter earnings on Tuesday and trimmed 2016 spending by another $1 billion as weak prices cut into profits yet the British oil major still beat analysts' estimates.
BP's underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, fell to $933 million, compared with $780 million expected by analysts and down from $1.8 billion a year earlier.
"We remain on track to rebalance organic cash flows next year at $50 to $55 a barrel," Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said in a statement.
BP said this year's capital expenditure would fall to around $16 billion and to $15-17 billion in 2017.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, Jan 26 U.S. gasoline stocks are rising faster than normal for the time of year and are starting to put pressure on prices and refining margins.
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
* China has bought corn for years to boost incomes, food security