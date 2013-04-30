UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK says earnings rise as steel prices recover
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON, April 30 BP Plc profits outperformed expectations by almost $1 billion in the first quarter of 2013 thanks in part to the high margin nature of new production that came on stream at the end of 2012 and a strong performance from its trading division.
The British oil company turned in underlying replacement cost net profit of $4.215 billion for the quarter, down from $4.65 billion a year ago, but beating analysts expectations of around $3.27 billion.
LONDON, March 6 The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday.
DUBLIN, March 3 Ireland's government will select bookrunners and co-lead managers to assist a potential share sale of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB), it said on Friday, in a further signal that it could launch an IPO by May.