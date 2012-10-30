UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
(Corrects first paragraph to show comparison was figure from second quarter, not a year ago. Year-ago figure in third paragraph)
LONDON Oct 30 Unusually strong refining margins helped lift third quarter profits for international oil company BP Plc in the third quarter to $5.2 billion, up from $3.7 billion in the second quarter and well ahead of expectations.
The company's downstream division - outside oil and gas production where production was little changed - delivered a record profit due to the high margins caused by tight fuel supplies in U.S. and European markets.
The result compared with $5.5 billion a year earlier.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus)
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).