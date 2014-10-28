LONDON Oct 28 Oil major BP, which has divested dozens of billions of dollars worth of assets in the past years, said on Tuesday it saw the current oil price as offering good buying opportunities.

"With the softening of the oil prices there are as many buying opportunities as there are selling opportunities at the moment," Brian Gilvary, BP's chief financial officer, told a conference call with investors. (Reporting by Ron Bousso, Editing by William Hardy)