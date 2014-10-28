UPDATE 2-Improved margins and Advair hopes lift drugmaker Hikma
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON Oct 28 Oil major BP, which has divested dozens of billions of dollars worth of assets in the past years, said on Tuesday it saw the current oil price as offering good buying opportunities.
"With the softening of the oil prices there are as many buying opportunities as there are selling opportunities at the moment," Brian Gilvary, BP's chief financial officer, told a conference call with investors. (Reporting by Ron Bousso, Editing by William Hardy)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)