LONDON, April 28 First-quarter results posted by BP's trading unit were around $300-350 million stronger than in an average quarter, the oil major's chief financial officer said.

BP said it had bought and stored more than $1.25 billion worth of oil in the first quarter, a strategy to benefit from a contango situation in the oil market where prompt prices drop below future contracts.

