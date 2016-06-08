LONDON, June 8 Carbon dioxide emissions from
energy consumption grew by 0.1 percent last year in their
smallest advance since 2009 due to lower coal use and sluggish
growth, BP said on Wednesday in its annual energy review.
The rise slowed from 0.5 percent in 2014, it said in the BP
Statistical Review of World Energy, first published in 1952 and
considered an industry handbook.
Global primary energy consumption rose by 1 percent in 2015,
just below a 1.1 percent rise in 2014, but less than the 10-year
annual average of 1.9 percent, the review showed.
Coal consumption fell by 1.8 percent versus a 10-year annual
average of 2.1 percent growth.
Coal's share of global primary energy consumption fell to
29.2 percent, taking its lowest share since 2005.
Emissions growth was below average in every region except
Europe and Eurasia, BP said.
Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union,
estimated last month that the EU's CO2 emissions from energy use
in 2015 increased by 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)