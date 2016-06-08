LONDON, June 8 Carbon dioxide emissions from energy consumption grew by 0.1 percent last year in their smallest advance since 2009 due to lower coal use and sluggish growth, BP said on Wednesday in its annual energy review.

The rise slowed from 0.5 percent in 2014, it said in the BP Statistical Review of World Energy, first published in 1952 and considered an industry handbook.

Global primary energy consumption rose by 1 percent in 2015, just below a 1.1 percent rise in 2014, but less than the 10-year annual average of 1.9 percent, the review showed.

Coal consumption fell by 1.8 percent versus a 10-year annual average of 2.1 percent growth.

Coal's share of global primary energy consumption fell to 29.2 percent, taking its lowest share since 2005.

Emissions growth was below average in every region except Europe and Eurasia, BP said.

Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, estimated last month that the EU's CO2 emissions from energy use in 2015 increased by 0.7 percent.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)