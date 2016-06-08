LONDON, June 8 Global oil oversupply could take
up to 18 months to clear even if supply swings into a deficit of
1 million barrels per day, BP Chief Economist Spencer Dale said
on Wednesday.
He said the market was expected to achieve a balance between
production and consumption in the second half of 2016.
But there has been a massive stock build of about 350
million barrels in developed economies and a similar number in
emerging economies, Dale said.
Operating at a deficit of 1 million bpd, that could take
some 12 to 18 months to clear, he told reporters ahead of the
release of BP's Statistical Review of World Energy.
Oil prices have fallen by more than half over the past two
years due to an oversupply estimated at nearly 2 million barrels
per day.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)