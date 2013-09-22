LONDON, Sept 22 Britain could be close to
agreeing a deal to ease sanctions that have stopped gas
production from the North Sea's Rhum field, jointly owned by BP
and the National Iranian Oil Co., the Mail on Sunday
newspaper said.
Production from the field, which once supplied 5 percent of
Britain's gas output, has been suspended since 2010 as a result
of international sanctions against Iran.
But with signs of a thaw in relations between Iran and the
West, the government now hopes to win agreement from the
European Union and the United States for a sanctions waiver in
the near future, the newspaper said, citing people close to the
talks.
One stumbling block to a deal, however, could be concerns
from companies involved in financing and servicing the field
that any exemption for the producers would not fully protect
them from legal action, it added.
A Department of Energy and Climate Change spokesman said:
"We are working to ensure the long-term security of the Rhum gas
field but no decision has been made at this time on a solution."
A spokesman for BP declined to comment on the possibility of
a waiver being granted.
"As operator of the field our priorities are two-fold - to
ensure the field remains safe and that we remain compliant with
the law," he said. "It is up to the government to decide on the
longer-term options."