July 30 BP Plc said on Tuesday it was relatively well positioned in the U.S. ethanol credit market, which is costing some refining companies hundreds of millions of dollars to cover renewable fuels requirements.

"We're quite well positioned in the short term ... We're net long RINs. We've been able to trade into this spike recently and done quite well out of it," said Iain Conn, chief executive of refining and marketing, during on an earnings conference call.

Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) spiked to almost $1.50 per credit almost two weeks ago, compared with just 5 cents in December 2012. Refiners worried there would be a shortage of the credits this year and next as ethanol blending requirements rise.