MOSCOW Oct 22 The AAR consortium that owns half
of TNK-BP confirmed on Monday that it had agreed to
sell its stake in the Anglo-Russian oil firm for $28 billion in
cash to state oil major Rosneft.
"This deal provides a clear and transparent exit path for
the AAR shareholders at a fair market price that reflects the
extraordinary achievements of TNK-BP over the past decade," CEO
Stan Polovets said in a statement.
Rosneft earlier announced a deal to buy BP's one half
stake in TNK-BP in a cash-and-stock deal worth around $27
billion that will see the British oil company gain two seats on
the Rosneft board.