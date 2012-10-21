* Deal extricates BP from thorny partnership, gets closer to
Sechin
* Gives Kremlin privatisation kudos, keeps BP expertise
* Two step transaction could yield BP $10-$13 bln of cash
* Could be announced early next week
By Andrew Callus and Alexei Anishchuk
LONDON/MOSCOW, Oct 21 Rosneft and BP
are preparing to announce a deal worth over $25 billion
that could give the British oil company a stake of between 16
and 20 percent in the state-controlled Russian energy firm,
sources familiar with the situation said.
The agreement, which has yet to be finalised but which could
be made public on Monday or Tuesday, folds BP's half of TNK-BP
, Russia's third-largest oil company, into Rosneft, in
exchange for cash and Rosneft stock.
It allows BP to end a stormy relationship with its partners
in the venture, AAR, and to pursue closer ties to a Russian
government that exerts a much tighter hold on the oil industry
than in it did in the 1990s when BP first invested there.
TNK-BP is highly profitable and provides a quarter of BP's
total production, but its fields are mature, and the Soviet-born
business tycoons who own the other half through AAR were in the
way of BP's search for growth in oil-rich Russia through closer
ties with Rosneft and its powerful boss.
Should the deal be finalised and survive a months-long
Russian government approval process, BP's overall exposure to
Russian barrels would be lower, but the holding could secure it
seats on the Rosneft board and closer ties than any of its
rivals to Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Rosneft, who has a
significant say in energy policy.
Rosneft is already the top producing company in Russia. If,
as looks likely, it buys out AAR's half of TNK-BP as well, it
will control more than half the country's output and be pumping
more oil and gas than Exxon Mobil, the world's top
international oil company.
The deal gives Rosneft extra output and cash flow to finance
exploration of Russia's vast reserves to replace ageing and
depleting fields. It keeps BP's expertise in Russia and provides
the "quality" private shareholder President Vladimir Putin has
been looking for to show his critics he is pursuing a
privatisation programme.
SOURCING THE STOCK
The deal can be described as having two steps for a single
transaction worth in excess of $25 billion, according to one
source familiar with a proposal that was put to BP by Rosneft
last week.
Under step one, BP will receive a 13.4 percent holding of
Rosneft's shares that belongs at present to Rosneft in the form
of so-called "treasury stock", and which is nominally worth
about $10 billion based on a tiny free-float of Rosneft shares
that put the value of the company at around $73.5 billion. It
will also receive an amount of cash.
Under step two, BP will use some of that cash to buy more
Rosneft stock, as it promised to do at a recent meeting between
Sechin and BP's chief executive Bob Dudley.
That would most likely to be sourced from the 75.2 percent
holding of Rosneftegaz OAO, a state energy holding
company which is also headed by Sechin.
The price and amount of shares was still being hammered out
at the weekend, but based on a total deal value of $25 billion,
a Rosneft stake of 16-20 percent would be worth about $12-$15
billion, leaving $10-$13 billion in cash, some of which
shareholders hope will be returned to them.
"There's still stuff going on so it's best not to get too
specific," said the source.
Those shareholders have seen little capital growth in recent
years while rivals have benefitted from strong oil prices. This
has been mainly due to the 2010 U.S. Gulf oil spill, but the
increasingly bitter wrangles with AAR have played their part
too.
PUTIN'S PROGRESS
Putin has been regaining state control of assets that passed
cheaply to a small group of businessmen when privatised in a
hurry in the 1990s.
Rosneft's absorption of another oil firm, Yukos, and the
imprisonment of its former owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky, in the
mid-2000s was the biggest step in this process until now.
That was also masterminded by Sechin, who was deputy chief
of staff at the Kremlin - Putin's gatekeeper - at the time.
Sechin was in London last week to help push through the deal
with BP, whose CEO Dudley is himself a veteran of BP's Russian
activities.
If Sechin also buys out AAR tycoons Mikhail Fridman, German
Khan, Viktor Vekselberg and Len Blavatnik, his combined
Rosneft-TNK-BP would produce well over 4 million barrels of oil
and gas a day, although bankers said finding more than a total
of 20 billion in cash could be a stretch for the group.
On the financing side, about $15 billion could be met by a
loan Rosneft has been negotiating with international banks. It
could get another $3 billion from Russian banks.
Sources have also said that the AAR side of the deal could
involve deferred payments over a number of years, and the TNK-BP
business itself could be leveraged up. It has strong cashflow
and little debt, allowing the partners to rake off $4 billion a
year in dividends in recent times.
Bankers told ThomsonReutersLPC a total of 10 banks have
already joined the deal and the loan could be concluded in three
to four weeks.
Rosneft, AAR and BP declined to comment.