* Kremlin gets national champion, keeps BP expertise
* BP's Rosneft stake will rise to 19.75 percent with 2 board
seats
* Deal extricates BP from thorny partnership, gets closer to
Sechin
* Transaction would yield BP $12.3 bln of cash
* AAR deal worth $28 bln but still subject to negotiations
* Two deals independent of each other; BP shares off recent
highs
By Darya Korsunskaya and Andrew Callus
MOSCOW/LONDON, Oct 22 Rosneft
tightened its grip on Russia's oil industry on Monday with a $55
billion deal to buy TNK-BP that also makes Britain's BP a
one-fifth shareholder in the state-controlled company.
Rosneft, already the top oil company in the world's biggest
producing country, will be pumping more oil and gas than Exxon
Mobil with TNK-BP under its wing.
With BP's as a partner with two seats on Rosneft's board,
powerful chief executive Igor Sechin can also pursue his dream
of rivalling the U.S.-based industry number one on the world
stage.
The acquisition, subject to Russian government approvals,
will give Rosneft extra output and cash flow to finance
exploration of Russia's vast reserves to replace ageing and
depleting fields.
It keeps BP's technical expertise and international clout in
Russia and provides the "quality" private shareholder President
Vladimir Putin needs to show critics he is pursuing
privatisation and modernisation.
"This is a very good signal for the Russian market. It is a
good, large deal. I would like to thank you for this work,"
Putin told Sechin at a meeting on Monday.
Part one of the Kremlin-backed deal folds BP's half
of TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil firm, into
Rosneft. In exchange, BP gets $12.3 billion of cash
and 18.5 percent of Rosneft, raising its holding to 19.75
percent.
In stage two, BP's 50-50 partner in the TNK-BP venture, AAR,
would get $28 billion, but the two deals are independent of each
other. It leaves the businessmen behind AAR with weakened
negotiating power and Rosneft firmly in the driving seat,
analysts said.
But the jury is out as to whether Putin will get the
effective national champion he wants.
"TNK-BP has been an industry leader in terms of
return-on-capital-invested and dividends and as a result was
consistently the leader in terms of shareholder capital
creation," said Steven Dashevsky, founder and chief investment
officer at hedge fund Dashevsky & Partners.
"Rosneft has been the laggard and after the excitement of
creation of the juggernaut...after it wears out...the long term
question investors have to ask is will this acquisition of a
leader by a laggard work?"
The main benefit for BP is an exit from a stormy
relationship with AAR, and the chance for closer ties with a
Kremlin that exerts a much tighter hold on the oil industry than
it did in the 1990s when BP first invested in Russia.
FRICTION
TNK-BP is highly profitable and provides a quarter of BP's
total production, but its fields are mature, and the Soviet-born
tycoons who own the other half through AAR have blocked BP's
search for growth in Russia through closer ties with Rosneft.
Executives at TNK-BP have had run-ins with Russian law
enforcement at times of friction between the shareholders, with
two managers arrested in 2008 amid a dispute over strategy that
forced then-CEO Bob Dudley, who now heads BP, to flee Russia.
Should the deal survive a months-long approval process, BP's
exposure to Russia would be lower, but with seats on the board
it has closer ties than any of its rivals to Sechin, who has a
significant say in energy policy.
BP missed out last year on a deal to go into the Russian
Arctic as a result of its feud with the AAR tycoons. It watched
as Exxon, ENI and Statoil did deals there.
The cash also gives BP more headroom to give something back
to long-suffering shareholders, although analysts have said this
may have to wait until BP's other main headache, U.S. Gulf oil
spill litigation, is settled.
"They're taking over $12 billion of cash back onto the
balance sheet, that'll reduce their gearing from mid-20s down to
mid-teens so it transforms the balance sheet," said Investec
analyst Stuart Joyner "and the potential in the Arctic that they
will access through Rosneft is quite high as well."
The deal is also likely to renew speculation BP will become
a takeover target with one of its troubles out of the way and
cash in the bank.
"This is an important day for BP," Dudley, under severe
pressure from shareholders to show some progress after a
difficult few years for his company, told BP staff in a note.
He stressed that agreement remains subject to more detailed
agreements being signed as well as to government and regulatory
approvals.
"We are making good progress towards these agreements, with
a reasonable expectation that they will be concluded sometime
during the first half of 2013," he said.
A BP spokesman said shareholder backing is not required,
because although the deal is a large one, the assets amount to
less than 25 percent of the business according to a number of
key measures under UK listing rules.
BP shares climbed four percent last week as preliminary
details of the deal emerged. On Monday they fell 1.5 percent to
443.5 pence, slightly underperforming the broader market.
The four tycoons who own AAR, Mikhail Fridman, German Khan,
Viktor Vekselberg and Len Blavatnik, are reluctant to remain in
a joint venture with the powerful Russian state oil company,
even though Khan is effectively serving as chief executive of
TNK-BP since the departure of other senior executives.
Their ambitions to expand TNK-BP outside Russia were among
the sticking points with BP, and absorption by Rosneft with its
own plans to go international puts an end to those dreams.
VALUE TO BP?
Adding the $12.3 billion cash to the stock based on the
price BP is paying for a portion of it, BP is getting a package
worth $27 billion including an 18.5 percent stake to add to its
existing 1.25 percent holding.
However, BP is paying a premium for the stock part, so the
value could be calculated lower, at nearer to $25 billion, and
lower still when taking into consideration the supportive impact
of recent share buybacks by Rosneft.
Either way, although seen as positive by analysts, BP loses
a dividend stream that has been providing it with about $4
billion a year.
Based on its new shareholding in Rosneft and that company's
25 percent dividend payout, BP would have only received around
half a billion dollars last year.
Some observers are hopeful this may change.
"BP's influence may improve corporate governance standards
at the firm and ultimately reduce the corporate governance
discount when it comes to the stock market valuation of the
company," said Dr Andrey Golubov, a finance lecturer at Cass
Business School.
"BP's presence may also mean that the combined firm will
have to start paying out more in dividends - again a positive
development for minority shareholders."
Neil Shah, global head of research at Edison Investment
Research, called the deal "game changing" for BP.
"BP will be left with a well of cash which should create a
buffer for the costs from Deepwater Horizon (oil spill rig) and
possibly fund future acquisitions," he said.
"We would like to see BP move from retrenchment to
expansion, it would demonstrate confidence is returning, it is
an oil super-major but only about the fifth biggest in the world
and consolidation in the oil sector is far from over."