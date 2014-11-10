ABU DHABI Nov 10 BP chief executive Robert Dudley said the oil major was committed to investments in Russia and had no plans to sell its stake in Rosneft despite the sanctions imposed by Western nations against the country.

"We remain long-term partners. We will not do anything to violate sanctions but sanctions don't include doing business in Russia," Dudley told a news conference on the sidelines of an energy event in Abu Dhabi.

BP has an 18.5 percent stake in Rosneft, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil, Maha El Dahan and Rania El Gamal; Writing by David French; Editing by Louise Heavens)