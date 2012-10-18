BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
* Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
LONDON Oct 18 British oil firm BP has received an offer for its 50 percent stake in Russian oil producer TNK-BP according to a source familiar with the company's actions.
The source was unable to give details but the offer is from Rosneft because the only other potential bidder, tycoon-led AAR, pulled out of the bidding on Wednesday and has offered its own stake to Russian state-owned Rosneft.
"BP is reviewing options including any offers received," the source said on Thursday.
Industry sources have put the total value of Rosneft's bid for the whole of Russia's third largest oil producer TNK-BP at around $50 billion in cash and shares.
* Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Energy infrastructure firms Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have agreed to settle charges their merger would hurt competition in the market for gas pipeline transportation in three areas off the Louisiana coast, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.