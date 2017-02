LONDON Nov 22 British oil major BP said on Thursday it had signed definitive agreements with Russia's biggest oil firm Rosneft, enabling the pair to press ahead with their tie-up.

The deal, announced in October, involves BP selling its 50 percent interest in Russia's third largest oil firm TNK-BP to Rosneft and BP investing in Rosneft.

Completion of the deal, which Rosneft's board approved earlier on Thursday, is subject to government approval, which the two companies expect in the first half of 2013.