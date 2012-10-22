NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Oct 22 Russian President
Vladimir Putin on Monday blessed a full takeover by state oil
major Rosneft of Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP
, calling it a good deal at a good price.
Putin was speaking at a meeting with Rosneft CEO Igor
Sechin, who said Rosneft had agreed to buy 100 percent of TNK-BP
from its shareholders, British oil major BP and the AAR
consortium representing four Soviet-born tycoons.
In a statement, Rosneft said it would pay $28 billion for
AAR's one-half stake in TNK-BP, which Sechin said would be
comparable in value to the cash and stock deal buyout of BP's
stake.