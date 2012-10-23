MOSCOW Oct 23 Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin
said the company saw operational synergies of $3-$5 billion from
a takeover of rival oil company TNK-BP through a $55
billion buyout of BP and its partners.
"We believe that the overall synergy effect from
optimisation of current upstream, refining and marketing
projects can be calculated at $3-$5 billion," Sechin told a
conference call.
He said no discussion on a buyout of minority shareholders
in TNK-BP Holding, a listed unit of BP's joint venture
with four Russian billionaires, had been held.
Sechin's remark sent shares in TNK-BP Holding, which has a
free float of around 5 percent, down by up to 7 percent.
"This question has not been discussed," Sechin said. "We
have not taken on any obligations ... nobody proposed this to
us."