MOSCOW Oct 20 BP has approved Russian
group Rosneft's bid to buy out the British oil
company's stake 50 percent stake in its Russian joint venture
TNK-BP, Kommersant reported.
Separately, the Financial Times reported that BP's board
would continue its discussion on the matter over the weekend,
adding the reception given to the bid was generally favourable.
BP is ready to cede its stake in TNK-BP, Russia's third
largest oil producer, to Rosneft, strengthening the Russian
state company's grip on the energy sector.
A source told Reuters on Friday while the offer was "clean"
and there were no other plans on the table, the board could take
time to consider it.
Kommersant reported that an offer of $17 billion cash and
nearly 13 percent of Rosneft stock had been approved outright.
At Rosneft's market value of $73 billion, that would be a deal
value of more than $26 billion for stake in TNK-BP.
BP was not available for comment. Rosneft declined to
comment.
Sources have said a three-way deal could soon emerge, with
details to be hammered out during a visit to London this week by
Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin.
They said BP and the AAR consortium of four tycoons - Len
Blavatnik, Mikhail Fridman, German Khan and Viktor Vekselberg -
which owns the other 50 percent of TNK-BP could emerge with
minority stakes in an enlarged Rosneft plus billions of dollars
cash in exchange for the highly profitable company.