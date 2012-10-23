Oct 23 Here is a timeline of BP's history in Russia after Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft announced a $55 billion deal to buy BP and its partners out of rival producers TNK-BP.

1997 - BP paid $571 million to buy a 10 percent stake in SIDANKO, then Russia's fifth-largest oil company and part of the UNEXIM-MFK banking group controlled by oligarch Vladimir Potanin.

2003 - BP established Russian joint venture TNK-BP as a result of the merger of Russian companies TNK, SIDANKO and Onako with the majority of BP's Russian oil assets. The company was 50 percent owned by BP and 50 percent owned by a group of Russia-connected investors: Alfa Group, Access Industries and Renova (AAR).

Aug. 2008 - TNK-BP Chief Executive Robert Dudley left Russia blaming a campaign of harassment in a fight for control between BP and its partners. He resigned in December.

Jan. 2009 - Shareholders finalised a deal under which BP ceded influence to AAR. Previously, half the board was appointed by BP and half by AAR.

Jan. 2011 - BP and Rosneft agreed to a $16 billion share swap under which they planned to jointly explore for offshore oil and gas in the Russian Arctic.

May 2011 - The deal with Rosneft collapsed after BP's Russian partners won an injunction. A subsequent attempt by Rosneft and BP to buy out AAR's stake also failed.

Oct. 2012 - AAR agrees to sell its stake to Rosneft for $28 billion, according to a source.

- Rosneft seals $55 billion deal on Oct. 22 to buy TNK-BP. BP will hold a fifth of state-controlled Rosneft. The acquisition, subject to Russian government approval, will give Rosneft extra output and cash flow to finance exploration of Russia's vast reserves to replace ageing and depleting fields.

- Rosneft chief expects $3-$5 billion of synergies.