LONDON, March 20 The crude distillation unit at BP's Rotterdam refinery is offline after a fire early on Monday, trade sources said on Tuesday, and is expected to come back online at the weekend.

A small fire broke out at one of the refinery's furnaces on Monday and was extinguished without any injuries.

A BP spokesman declined to comment.

The Rotterdam refinery can process about 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it Europe's second-largest refinery after Royal Dutch Shell's Pernis refinery in Rotterdam. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Jason Neely)