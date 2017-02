LONDON Oct 6 BP is shutting the crude processing unit at its Rotterdam refinery complex for planned maintenance this week until Nov. 10, trade sources said on Thursday.

The refinery, which is located in the port and has a capacity of 377,000 barrels-per-day, is expected to work at 50 percent of capacity during the outage, traders said.

(Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Keiron Henderson)