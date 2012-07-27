MOSCOW, July 27 A Siberian court has awarded over $3 billion in damages against British oil major BP in a damages suit brought by minority shareholders in its Russian venture TNK-BP, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

The Tyumen arbitration court awarded 100 billion roubles in damages in the case, Interfax reported from the court. The case was brought in relation to BP's failed attempt last year to partner with state oil firm Rosneft.

The report could not immediately be independently confirmed. BP said it was aware of the report and was checking it. ($1 = 32.2980 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)