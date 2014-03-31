UPDATE 1-Western Australia shuns Hanson's nationalists in state poll
* BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto avoid new tax (Recasts, adds quotes from Hanson, prime minister and analyst)
LONDON, March 31 UK oil and gas major BP has appointed a new head of its Russian business with immediate effect, the company said on Monday.
David Campbell, who is currently head of the group chief executive's office in London, will become president of BP Russia at a time of political turmoil after Russia's takeover of Crimea from Ukraine.
BP is the biggest foreign investor in Russia's oil sector through its stake of under 20 percent in the Kremlin's state oil champion Rosneft.
BP's Russian business produces over a quarter of its worldwide oil output and holds more than a third of its oil and gas reserves.
Between 2003 and 2007, Campbell was based in Russia as a senior employee of TNK-BP, the company's Russian joint venture which was last year sold to Rosneft for $55 billion. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Sarah Young)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.