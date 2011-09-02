MOSCOW, Sept 2 BP said on Friday that a
lawsuit that led to Russian bailiffs raiding its Moscow office
this week was "absurd" and that it expected to be able to resume
normal work at the office on Monday.
On Wednesday bailiffs searched the Moscow office in pursuit
of a legal action brought against the British oil major by
minority shareholders in its Russian joint venture TNK-BP
.
The raid highlighted the problems BP faces in Russia since
it fell out with its TNK partners earlier this year over its
proposed Arctic exploration alliance with state-owned oil firm
Rosneft .
A group of rich minority shareholders in TNK-BP have sued BP
over the failed alliance with Rosneft in a Russian regional
court, which then ruled that BP should hand over documents
connected to the collapsed deal with Rosneft.
"BP believes the court order is unfounded, contains
outrageous requirements and was made to support an absurd
lawsuit," a BP spokesman told Reuters.
"No documents have been removed from our offices and we
expect to resume normal working in our Moscow offices by
Monday," he added.
The spokesman also said that BP intends to return to court
to challenge the order for the search.
BP has had a bumpy time in Russia in recent years after
political clashes between Moscow and London, including over the
2006 murder in London of former Russian agent Alexander
Litvinenko.
British Prime Minister David Cameron is expected to visit
Moscow in September, the first trip to Russia by a British prime
minister since the killing.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)