MOSCOW, Sept 7 BP has filed an appeal against a Russian regional court ruling that authorized a search of its Moscow office on the basis of a lawsuit lodged by minority shareholders in its Russian joint venture TNK-BP , BP said on Wednesday.

The TNK-BP minority shareholders have claimed that BP's refusal to allow TNK-BP to replace the British major in a deal with Rosneft , which collapsed in May, resulted in billions of dollars of losses.

"On Wednesday BP Exploration Operating Company Limited (BP EOC) appealed against the ruling of the Arbitration Court of Tyumen region dated August 30, 2011 and requested cancellation of the ruling," BP said in a statement.

"The ruling authorizes a search for documents which would allow the plaintiff's representatives to gain access to almost all corporate documentation of BP EOC, which cannot be lawful or reasonable," it said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Steve Gutterman)